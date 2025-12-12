Heber Valley’s Santa and Mrs. Claus spark wonder in believers and skeptics alike
Heber Valley’s beloved Santa and Mrs. Claus, Jeff and Tami Gray, are on a mission to make the Christmas season unforgettable.
From mischievous kids teetering on the edge of disbelief to adults rediscovering the joy of being seen, the Grays show that Christmas isn’t about presents or decorations — it’s about laughter, kindness and the everyday magic we create when we show up for each other.
Join us for a story full of heart, wonder and a very real beard that spreads cheer wherever it goes.
1 of 2 — jeff and tami gray santa.jpg
Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Jeff and Tami Gray, share a Christmas kiss
Jeff and Tami Gray
2 of 2 — Gray family.jpg
Jeff and Tami Gray with their family on the beach
Jeff and Tami Gray