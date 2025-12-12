© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Heber Valley’s Santa and Mrs. Claus spark wonder in believers and skeptics alike

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:23 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Children sit on the laps of Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Jeff and Tami Gray
Jeff and Tami Gray
Children sit on the laps of Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Jeff and Tami Gray

Heber Valley’s beloved Santa and Mrs. Claus, Jeff and Tami Gray, are on a mission to make the Christmas season unforgettable.

From mischievous kids teetering on the edge of disbelief to adults rediscovering the joy of being seen, the Grays show that Christmas isn’t about presents or decorations — it’s about laughter, kindness and the everyday magic we create when we show up for each other.

Join us for a story full of heart, wonder and a very real beard that spreads cheer wherever it goes.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Jeff and Tami Gray, share a Christmas kiss
1 of 2  — jeff and tami gray santa.jpg
Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Jeff and Tami Gray, share a Christmas kiss
Jeff and Tami Gray
Jeff and Tami Gray with their family on the beach
2 of 2  — Gray family.jpg
Jeff and Tami Gray with their family on the beach
Jeff and Tami Gray

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson