The Mountain Life - January 5, 2022

This week on The Mountain Life, Lynn and Pete are joined by:
Author Greg Peters who has written about the 193 million acres of forests, mountains, deserts, watersheds, and grasslands, that provide a multitude of uses as diverse as America itself and make up Our National Forests, the title of his new book. This conversation will take a complete look at America’s national forests—their triumphs, challenges, controversies, and vital programs.
Then, Let's Get Physical with author Danielle Friedman who explores how women discovered exercise and reshaped the world. It's the untold history of women’s exercise culture–from jogging and Jazzercise to Jane Fonda–and how women have parlayed physical strength into other forms of power.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.