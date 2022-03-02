© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | Mar. 2, 2022

Published March 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
TML 03-02-22

This week on The Mountain Life, Lynn and guest co-host Sarah Ervin are joined by Alice Boyes, Ph.D., who shares her new book Stress-Free Productivity and offers personalized tips on making the most of your talents and leaving competitive hustle culture behind. Then, bestselling author Vanessa Van Edwards will share her new book, Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communication
and research on social cues: small signals, incredible impact, and the most potent communication mechanism we have.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Sarah Ervin
Sarah joined the KPCW team as Development Officer as of May 2021 and has been a volunteer DJ since moving to Park City in 2018. A California native, she has spent her entire career in public service, advocacy, and community engagement. Sarah Iives in Pinebrook with her husband Mark, their two children Jack and Sydney, and their two rescue dogs Lola and Butch Cassidy. In addition to fundraising for the station, Sarah is thrilled to continue her weekly DJ shifts on Thursdays from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.
See stories by Sarah Ervin
Latest Episodes