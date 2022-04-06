The Mountain Life | Apr. 6, 2022

The Mountain Life for April 6, 2022. On today's show, Pete and Lynn's guests include: (01:31) Lora Smith, Executive Director of Mountain Trails Foundation who joins to talk about the upcoming trail season. Now that the ski season has begun to wane, Summit and Wasatch County residents start thinking about biking, hiking and walking on the multitudes of trails in the Wasatch Back. Tune in to hear about new trail projects for this summer.
Then, (27:47) mental health counselor Dr. Christy Kane, who speaks to sell-out crowds about the mental health of individuals, families, and our communities as well as the neurological impact of trauma on the human brain. She invites listeners to the upcoming Find Your Voice Conference.
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.