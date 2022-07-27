© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | July 27, 2022

Published July 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TML 07-27-22.png
Mountain Accord
/

On today's episode of The Mountain Life, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:01) Mexican-American Poet & Novelist Erika L. Sánchez joins the show to introduce her new memoir, Crying In The Bathroomin which no subject is off-limits—including sex, shame (and how they intersect for Latina women), feminism, depression, gender norms, beauty standards, ambition, and race. (25:38) Then, a conversation about mental health in the Wasatch Back with two women, Linda Graves and Pamella Bello, whose passion and efforts to destigmatize and promote prevention bring our community towards greater understanding and increased services.

Tags

The Mountain Life Erika SanchezCrying In The BathroomLinda GravesPamella Bellomental health
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
See stories by Pete Stoughton
Latest Episodes