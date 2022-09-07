The Mountain Life | September 7, 2022

Today on The Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with (01:06) Dr. Christy Kane who specializes in youth mental health. She joins the show to talk about several upcoming talks in the Park City area, and mental health with our youth.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.