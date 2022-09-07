© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | September 7, 2022

Published September 7, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Topic Digital Detox, Cyber Bullying.png

Today on The Mountain Life, hosts David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek speak with (01:06) Dr. Christy Kane who specializes in youth mental health. She joins the show to talk about several upcoming talks in the Park City area, and mental health with our youth.

Tags

The Mountain Life Christy Kanemental healthcyber bullying
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
See stories by David Wintzer
Latest Episodes