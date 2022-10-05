The Mountain Life | October 5, 2022

Today on The Mountain Life, David Wintzer and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:
(00:56) Longtime Park City resident and professional, wellness, and recovery coach Brooks Addicott who will present a new movement in the greater Park City area - it is recently formed CLUB FREE, a group with the aim to embrace, support, and advance sober-fun culture.
