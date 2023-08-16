© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life | August 16, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Intermountain Park City Hospital is welcoming its first pediatric orthopedic surgeon, who will provide comprehensive, orthopedic care to children and further expand the hospital’s pediatric care services for families living along the Wasatch Back. (0:46)

Then, certified music therapist and local resident Kayla Zuckerman Kantor talks about her business, Make Me a Melody, and how she was inspired by working in pediatric palliative care at Primary Children’s Hospital. (24:33)

The Mountain Life
