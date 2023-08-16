The Mountain Life | August 16, 2023

Intermountain Park City Hospital is welcoming its first pediatric orthopedic surgeon, who will provide comprehensive, orthopedic care to children and further expand the hospital’s pediatric care services for families living along the Wasatch Back. (0:46)

Then, certified music therapist and local resident Kayla Zuckerman Kantor talks about her business, Make Me a Melody, and how she was inspired by working in pediatric palliative care at Primary Children’s Hospital. (24:33)