Champion skier Bode Miller and filmmaker Brett Rapkin talk about their new film, "The Paradise Paradox," which looks at the mental health crisis in mountain towns and what is being done to create more resources. (00:48)

Then, Park City resident Danna Van Noy, an accidental expert on a gluten-free diet, reveals truths about this misunderstood topic in her book, “Living Gluten-Free for Dummies.” (27:22)