Author of the "How Not to Die" series, Dr. Michael Greger, discusses his book "How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older." (00:53)

Then, explore the sport of SKiMo, short for Ski Mountaineering, with SkiMo Utah leaders Rob Aldrich and John Allison. Have you seen people in lycra racing uphill on skis? Well, that’s just part of this rapidly growing human-powered sport. (25:34)