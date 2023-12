Ultra runner and bio-medical engineer Leah Yingling talks about training, resilience, overcoming trauma and fitting it all in. (0:49)

Then, why not try a 103-mile race, on foot, fat bike, or skis in the harsh Wyoming winter of the Wind River Mountains, hauling your sleeping bag, GPS, water and food behind you? The organizers of The Drift Race tell why people do this intense race. (25:25)