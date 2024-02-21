The Mountain Life | February 21, 2024

Local resident, journalist, author, and KPCW DJ Kate Rice shares her life experience in a memoir about surviving and thriving after Stage IV cancer in her new book, "Cured: A Tale of Badassery." (0:53)

Then, Good Earth Market has opened in the Bonanza Park area of Park City. This natural foods store forwards the mission of the longtime local market, Fairweather Natural Foods. Spencer Pettit, VP of marketing for Good Earth Market, talks about pumping up your health during the long winter months. (24:53)