The Mountain Life | April 17, 2024

Owner, editor, and publisher Mike Rogge of the Mountain Gazette discusses his purchase of the magazine in 2020 and how it has evolved back to its roots and shows that readers enjoy long-form journalism and high photographic art in a publication they can hold in their hands — and will pay to support that. This is the first part in our series on publications that take a deep dive into mountain living. (0:53)

Then, long days of sunlight mean lots of UV rays. Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley tells how you can increase sun protection from the inside out, and provides more insights about our biggest organ, the skin. (26:51)