© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPCW The Mountain Life Logo
The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | April 17, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay BurkeMary Beth Maziarz
Published April 17, 2024 at 11:57 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Owner, editor, and publisher Mike Rogge of the Mountain Gazette discusses his purchase of the magazine in 2020 and how it has evolved back to its roots and shows that readers enjoy long-form journalism and high photographic art in a publication they can hold in their hands — and will pay to support that. This is the first part in our series on publications that take a deep dive into mountain living. (0:53)

Then, long days of sunlight mean lots of UV rays. Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley tells how you can increase sun protection from the inside out, and provides more insights about our biggest organ, the skin. (26:51)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Jay Burke
See stories by Jay Burke
Mary Beth Maziarz
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz