Jay BurkeCo-Host The Mountain Life
-
Then, New York Times Best-selling author Eric Blehm shares the story of legendary snowboarder Craig Kelly, known as the “Godfather of Freeriding,” in his new book “The Darkest White: A Mountain Legend and the Avalanche That Took Him.”
-
National Geographic 2013 Adventurer of the Year, Mike Libecki joins the show to discuss how his adventures to more than 100 countries support science, conservation and humanitarian projects. Hear him speak at the Eccles Center in Park City Friday March 22.
-
Venture capitalist-turned-Buddhist and executive coach, Jerry Colonna talks about radical self-inquiry in his new book, "Reunion: Leadership and the Longing to Belong."
-
Good Earth Market has opened in the Bonanza Park area of Park City. This natural foods store forwards the mission of the longtime local market, Fairweather Natural Foods. Spencer Pettit, VP of marketing for Good Earth Market, talks about pumping up your health during the long winter months.
-
Local resident, journalist, author, and KPCW DJ Kate Rice shares her life experience in a memoir about surviving and thriving after Stage IV cancer in her new book, "Cured: A Tale of Badassery."
-
Explore Utah's Tushar Mountains by bike, 70 miles and 10,000 vertical feet during the Crusher in the TusharGinger Hall, the race director for The Crusher in the Tushar gravel bike race near Beaver, Utah, talks about how this race explores a scenic and little-known area of our state over 70 miles and 10,000 vertical feet.