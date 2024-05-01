© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | May 1, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay Burke
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:46 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

In our ongoing series exploring mountain living publications, Greg Hanscom, publisher and editor of High Country News, talks about the culture and importance of bringing stories of the mountain west to its inhabitants. (0:59)

Then, a program called Discover Term was created to instill foundational principles that empower teens to fulfill their potential. There's a surf term in Costa Rica or ski term in Colorado... how does that sound instead of school?! Director Garrett Weber-Gale and student Alice Hughes share more about the program. (26:54)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Jay Burke
