The Mountain Life | May 8, 2024

Dr. Blaise Baxter discusses the fifth leading cause of death for Americans: stroke. Survive Stroke Week takes place May 6-12 and is an annual observance aiming to educate Americans about stroke symptoms and lifesaving treatment options. (0:54)

Then, healthcare advocate Susannah Fox talks about her new book, "Rebel Health," an action-oriented and radically hopeful field guide to the underground, patient-led revolution for better health and health care. (25:05)