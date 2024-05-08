© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | May 8, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth MaziarzJay Burke
Published May 8, 2024 at 2:06 PM MDT
Dr. Blaise Baxter discusses the fifth leading cause of death for Americans: stroke. Survive Stroke Week takes place May 6-12 and is an annual observance aiming to educate Americans about stroke symptoms and lifesaving treatment options. (0:54)

Then, healthcare advocate Susannah Fox talks about her new book, "Rebel Health," an action-oriented and radically hopeful field guide to the underground, patient-led revolution for better health and health care. (25:05)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
