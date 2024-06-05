© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | June 5, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay Burke
Published June 5, 2024 at 3:13 PM MDT
Biochemist turned family physician and bestselling author Dr. Cate Shanahan reveals how vegetable oils like canola, cottonseed and six more are wreaking havoc on our bodies in her book, "Dark Calories: How Vegetable Oils Destroy Our Health and How We Can Get It Back." (0:59)

Then, Bill Eddy, Chief Innovation Officer of the High Conflict Institute based in San Diego, discusses his book "Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them – How to Stop Them." (27:50)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
