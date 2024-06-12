The Mountain Life | June 12, 2024

Organizational and sports psychologist Dr. Richard Davis explores the five key behaviors that lead people to make better decisions in their personal and professional lives. His newly released book is "Good Judgment: Making Better Business Decisions with the Science of Personality." (1:00)

Then, scientist, author and speaker, Dr. Alan Townsend, presents a moving perspective on the common ground between science and religion as he begins to see scientific inquiry as more than a source of answers to a given problem. He discusses this in his memoir, "This Ordinary Stardust: A Scientist's Path from Grief to Wonder." (27:27)