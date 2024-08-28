The Mountain Life | August 28, 2024 By Mary Beth Maziarz, Lynn Ware Peek Published August 28, 2024 at 11:57 AM MDT Listen • 52:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS Brain surgeon Dr. Theodore H. Schwartz explores the past, present and future of neurosurgery in his new book, "Gray Matters: A Biography of Brain Surgery." (0:53)Executive Director Emeritus Chad Brackelsberg highlights the Utah Avalanche Center's cutting-edge work and previews the 31st Annual Backcountry Benefit which takes place on Sept. 12. (26:08)