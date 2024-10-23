The Mountain Life | October 23, 2024 By Mary Beth Maziarz, Lynn Ware Peek Published October 23, 2024 at 1:57 PM MDT Listen • 51:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS Dave Asprey founder of biohacking, the Bulletproof Diet, and Upgrade Labs in Park City talks about upgraded longevity, cognition and recovery in human performance. (01:02)Filmmaker Iz La Motte and Park City local filmmaker and skier Sierra Schlag preview the Girl Winter Film Tour coming up on Oct. 28 at the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. (29:01)