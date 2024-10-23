Girl Winter Film Tour features local short ski film

The Girl Winter Film Tour hits theaters nationwide following its world premiere in Jackson, Wyoming this weekend.

The film tour also screens in Park City on Monday, Oct. 28 at the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library.

Following the wild success of their first feature-length film last fall, "Advice for Girls," filmmakers Iz La Motte and Sara Beam Robbins are back in action along with Sierra Schlag, a skier and filmmaker who grew up in Park City. Schlag is highlighting her new film called "Nisai."