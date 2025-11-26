© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Why speaking up matters more than ever

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:14 PM MST
Photo of Chloe Carmichael
Dr. Chloe Carmichael

Have you ever caught yourself holding back — afraid to say what you really think? You’re not alone. Most Americans feel the same way, worried that speaking up could backfire.

Psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Chloe Carmichael says that silence comes with a cost — to our relationships, our confidence, even our mental health. Her new book, "Can I Say That? Why Free Speech Matters and How to Use It Fearlessly," offers simple ways to speak your mind with courage and compassion — without losing your voice or your friends.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
