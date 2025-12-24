The science behind healthy skin on the inside and out

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Haley talks about cutting-edge therapies and everyday choices that affect skin care. Dr. Haley is known for blending medical, cosmetic, surgical and holistic approaches to skin care. A Cornell and F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine graduate and former U.S. Navy physician, Dr. Haley brings deep expertise in skin cancer, autoimmune conditions and nutrition. Now practicing in Arizona and Utah, she’s also a leading voice in patient education, biohacking and lifestyle strategies that support healthy skin from the inside, out.