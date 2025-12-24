© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The science behind healthy skin on the inside and out

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published December 24, 2025 at 3:55 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Dermatologist Dr. Jen Haley

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Haley talks about cutting-edge therapies and everyday choices that affect skin care. Dr. Haley is known for blending medical, cosmetic, surgical and holistic approaches to skin care. A Cornell and F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine graduate and former U.S. Navy physician, Dr. Haley brings deep expertise in skin cancer, autoimmune conditions and nutrition. Now practicing in Arizona and Utah, she’s also a leading voice in patient education, biohacking and lifestyle strategies that support healthy skin from the inside, out.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz