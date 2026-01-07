Park City-based Free Living Co redefines clean skincare

Just two years ago, local entrepreneur Dana Grinnell founded Free Living Co to make it easier for families to find truly clean, effective products. Since then, the company has partnered with more than 200 brands, shipped worldwide and opened a flagship store in Kimball Junction — all while building community through education and sustainability.

Now, Free Living Co is launching its very first in-house product: Live Free Skincare, designed specifically for teens and twenty-something women. It’s a groundbreaking, Made Safe–certified formula created from microbe-made biomaterials and fully home compostable — setting a new standard for clean beauty.