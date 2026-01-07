© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The hidden inflammation crisis and how to reset your health

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:25 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Dr. Josh Redd, author of "The 30-Day Inflammatory Reset"
Eva Kosmas Flores
Dr. Josh Redd, author of "The 30-Day Inflammatory Reset"

Chronic disease now affects nearly half of American adults and hidden inflammation is often the driving force. Functional medicine clinician Dr. Josh Redd explains how modern life keeps our immune systems stuck in overdrive, fueling everything from fatigue and brain fog to autoimmune disease and heart problems.

Dr. Redd, founder of RedRiver Health and Wellness and author of "The 30-Day Inflammatory Reset," breaks down what inflammation really is and why it’s not an inevitable part of aging. He explores practical, science-based steps involving food, lifestyle and environment that can help restore energy, clarity and vitality in just thirty days.

Instagram: @drjoshredd, @redriverhealthandwellness

Book cover for "The 30-Day Inflammatory Reset" by Dr. Josh Redd
Publisher: S&S/Simon Element

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz