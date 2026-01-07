The hidden inflammation crisis and how to reset your health

Chronic disease now affects nearly half of American adults and hidden inflammation is often the driving force. Functional medicine clinician Dr. Josh Redd explains how modern life keeps our immune systems stuck in overdrive, fueling everything from fatigue and brain fog to autoimmune disease and heart problems.

Dr. Redd, founder of RedRiver Health and Wellness and author of "The 30-Day Inflammatory Reset," breaks down what inflammation really is and why it’s not an inevitable part of aging. He explores practical, science-based steps involving food, lifestyle and environment that can help restore energy, clarity and vitality in just thirty days.

Instagram: @drjoshredd, @redriverhealthandwellness