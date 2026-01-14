© 2026 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Rethinking higher education for a changing world

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:17 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Arthur Levine, President of Brandeis University
Dan Holmes
/
Brandeis University
Arthur Levine, President of Brandeis University

Arthur Levine, president of Brandeis University, tackles a question many families are asking: is college still worth it?

Levine explains why higher education is at a crossroads as the U.S. shifts into a global, digital knowledge economy, and why colleges must adapt or risk becoming irrelevant. He explores affordability, workforce readiness, liberal arts versus technical training and how institutions can better serve today’s students — especially in a rapidly changing, AI-driven world.

