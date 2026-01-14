© 2026 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Fertility as a whole-body health journey

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:03 PM MST
Rachel Swanson is one of the country’s most sought-after nutritionists and the author of "Trying!: A Science-Backed Plan to Optimize Your Fertility."

Swanson reframes the fertility conversation away from perfection and toward sustainable, meaningful change by training your body for pregnancy as the “Chief Energy Officer” of your own health. She offers practical, empowering strategies that support hormones, egg quality and overall well-being — whether you’re trying now or planning ahead.

