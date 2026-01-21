© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Taking stock of desire, friendship and the lives we build over time

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 21, 2026 at 10:33 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Andrea Simon
Andrea Simon
Andrea Simon, author of "Did You Have the Life You Wanted?"

Writer Andrea Simon discusses her novel “Did You Have the Life You Wanted?,” an autobiographical work of fiction rooted in her experiences coming of age in 1970s Greenwich Village amid feminism, political upheaval and cultural change.

She reflects on how memory, sensory detail and place shape her writing, describing New York City as a character in itself and emphasizing the role of female friendship and creative risk-taking across a lifetime.

Simon also considers what younger generations can learn from past social movements, the challenges facing artists today and the importance of pursuing meaningful work — even when practical realities require a backup plan.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek