Taking stock of desire, friendship and the lives we build over time

Writer Andrea Simon discusses her novel “Did You Have the Life You Wanted?,” an autobiographical work of fiction rooted in her experiences coming of age in 1970s Greenwich Village amid feminism, political upheaval and cultural change.

She reflects on how memory, sensory detail and place shape her writing, describing New York City as a character in itself and emphasizing the role of female friendship and creative risk-taking across a lifetime.

Simon also considers what younger generations can learn from past social movements, the challenges facing artists today and the importance of pursuing meaningful work — even when practical realities require a backup plan.