Rotary clubs turn collective effort into meaningful community change

The leaders of Park City’s Rotary clubs — Steve Spaulding (Sunrise), Corrie Forsling (Noon), and Julie Strople (Twilight) — talk about how Rotary keeps the community connected through service, friendship and a little irreverent fun.

Meeting styles and schedules are designed to make Rotary accessible to people at all stages of life and with varying time commitments. Their impact through major fundraisers, grants and volunteer work extends globally as well, supporting initiatives like clean water, education and polio eradication.

Across all three clubs, the message is clear: Rotary is about “service above self,” building friendship, and turning collective effort into meaningful community change.