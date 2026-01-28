© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Rotary clubs turn collective effort into meaningful community change

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:10 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Corrie Forsling, Steve Spaulding, and Julie Strople
KPCW
Corrie Forsling, Steve Spaulding, and Julie Strople

The leaders of Park City’s Rotary clubs — Steve Spaulding (Sunrise), Corrie Forsling (Noon), and Julie Strople (Twilight) — talk about how Rotary keeps the community connected through service, friendship and a little irreverent fun.

Meeting styles and schedules are designed to make Rotary accessible to people at all stages of life and with varying time commitments. Their impact through major fundraisers, grants and volunteer work extends globally as well, supporting initiatives like clean water, education and polio eradication.

Across all three clubs, the message is clear: Rotary is about “service above self,” building friendship, and turning collective effort into meaningful community change.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz