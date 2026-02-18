© 2026 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Growing Up in the World’s Most Notorious Heroin Slum

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:02 AM MST
Photo of Jonathan Tepper
Jonathan Tepper
/
KPCW

Author Jonathan Tepper shares a childhood unlike any other — raised by missionary parents in Madrid, Spain, in what was once considered one of Europe’s most notorious heroin slums. While most families would have fled, his chose to stay — building community in the midst of addiction, poverty, and loss.

In his powerful memoir, "Shooting Up," Tepper reflects on love, faith, heartbreak, and the complicated humanity of people too often written off or forgotten. It’s a story that challenges assumptions about addiction — and asks what it really means to show up for others when it would be easier to look away.

Jonathan Tepper talks about growing up on the front lines of the heroin epidemic, and how that experience shaped his understanding of compassion.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz