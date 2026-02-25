When being a "good kid" is... problematic?

"Good Kids" are fantastic at making other people's lives easier, but what about their own? Trauma therapist and parenting expert Maggie Nick discusses the lasting tendencies often found in 'good kids' -- the ones who were almost always easy, pleasing, and responsible -- along with helpful strategies for healing the pressures and issues they carry into adulthood.

(This is a full-hour discussion in our "Resilient Youth" series, in partnership with the Live Like Sam organization.)