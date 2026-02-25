© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

When being a "good kid" is... problematic?

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Maggie Nick and her book "Good Kids"
Maggie Nick
Maggie Nick and her book "Good Kids"

"Good Kids" are fantastic at making other people's lives easier, but what about their own? Trauma therapist and parenting expert Maggie Nick discusses the lasting tendencies often found in 'good kids' -- the ones who were almost always easy, pleasing, and responsible -- along with helpful strategies for healing the pressures and issues they carry into adulthood.

(This is a full-hour discussion in our "Resilient Youth" series, in partnership with the Live Like Sam organization.)

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek