The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Partnering with AI as it becomes our 'co-pilot'

Published March 11, 2026 at 10:43 AM MDT
AI Drives Insight
Sorapop Udomsri
/
Canva Pro
Artificial intelligence isn’t replacing us — it’s riding shotgun. Our next guest is journalist Eric Sullivan, who edited a feature story for Scientific American article, “Living in the Co-Pilot Society.” This look at AI explores what happens when it becomes less of a tool and more of a partner — helping us write, diagnose, design, decide, even think.

Are we outsourcing judgment? Expanding human potential? Or quietly redefining what it means to be skilled, creative, and accountable? Eric Sullivan is the senior tech editor at Scientific American. He joins to discuss the promises, the trade-offs, and the profound societal shifts that come with living alongside intelligent co-pilots.

