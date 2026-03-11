© 2026 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Why cognitive decline is not inevitable

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 11, 2026 at 10:42 AM MDT
What if you could actually grow your brain—at any age? We’re joined by world-renowned neurologist Majid Fotuhi, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins and author of "The Invincible Brain." Backed by more than 35 years of research, Dr. Fotuhi says cognitive decline isn’t inevitable—and in just 12 weeks, you can improve memory, focus, and even increase the size of your hippocampus. From the five pillars of brain health and the brain foods you’re probably missing… to why most brain games fail and how calm, purpose, and even boredom can make you mentally younger—this conversation may change how you think about aging forever.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
