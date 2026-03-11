Why cognitive decline is not inevitable

What if you could actually grow your brain—at any age? We’re joined by world-renowned neurologist Majid Fotuhi, adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins and author of "The Invincible Brain." Backed by more than 35 years of research, Dr. Fotuhi says cognitive decline isn’t inevitable—and in just 12 weeks, you can improve memory, focus, and even increase the size of your hippocampus. From the five pillars of brain health and the brain foods you’re probably missing… to why most brain games fail and how calm, purpose, and even boredom can make you mentally younger—this conversation may change how you think about aging forever.