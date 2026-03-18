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The Mountain Life

Park City’s Silent Walks for Peace invite community to slow down and reflect

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:29 AM MDT
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McPolin Barn
Parker Malatesta
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KPCW
McPolin Barn

Feeling anxious or irritable about life — or the state of the world? You’re not alone. Park City resident Elisabeth Lentz has organized weekly Silent Walks for Peace, meditative group walks designed to help participants cultivate a more peaceful and compassionate way of being — breath by breath, step by step. Learn how to take part in the walks, which begin at the McPolin Barn at 11 a.m. each Saturday in March.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek