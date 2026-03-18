Park City’s Silent Walks for Peace invite community to slow down and reflect
Ways To Subscribe
Feeling anxious or irritable about life — or the state of the world? You’re not alone. Park City resident Elisabeth Lentz has organized weekly Silent Walks for Peace, meditative group walks designed to help participants cultivate a more peaceful and compassionate way of being — breath by breath, step by step. Learn how to take part in the walks, which begin at the McPolin Barn at 11 a.m. each Saturday in March.