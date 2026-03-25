Utah’s youth mental health gains ground through policy, connection and prevention

Dr. Aaron Fischer shares cautious optimism that, while youth mental health challenges remain complex, real progress is taking shape across Utah through policy, education and community-driven programs. From new guardrails around social media and emerging conversations about AI, to local efforts like Live Like Sam that teach kids how to connect, communicate and care for themselves, he describes a shift toward prevention and resilience. Fischer emphasizes that the strongest solutions come when youth, parents and communities work together—building trust, teaching emotional skills early and creating spaces where kids feel heard.