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The Mountain Life

Utah’s youth mental health gains ground through policy, connection and prevention

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published March 25, 2026 at 11:28 AM MDT
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Photo of Dr. Aaron Fischer at KPCW
KPCW

Dr. Aaron Fischer shares cautious optimism that, while youth mental health challenges remain complex, real progress is taking shape across Utah through policy, education and community-driven programs. From new guardrails around social media and emerging conversations about AI, to local efforts like Live Like Sam that teach kids how to connect, communicate and care for themselves, he describes a shift toward prevention and resilience. Fischer emphasizes that the strongest solutions come when youth, parents and communities work together—building trust, teaching emotional skills early and creating spaces where kids feel heard.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz