The great allergy mystery

Allergies affect one in three Americans but still leave many of us confused. Dr. Zachary Rubin, a double board-certified pediatrician specializing in allergy treatment and immunology—and a viral social media sensation known for delivering clear, science-driven answers about how our immune systems really work. Dr. Rubin shares his new book called “All About Allergies: Everything You Need to Know About Asthma, Food Allergies, Hay Fever, and More.” From why “hypoallergenic” doesn’t always mean safe to how asthma, eczema, and hay fever are all part of the same allergy puzzle, this conversation couldn’t come at a better time. Spring is coming—and so are the sniffles.