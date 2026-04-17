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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

A better way to understand ADHD

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:06 AM MDT
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Jenna Free, author of “The Simple Guide to ADHD Regulation"
Substance Brand Photography
Jenna Free, author of “The Simple Guide to ADHD Regulation"

If you’ve ever felt like you should be more productive—but no planner, app or to-do list seems to help—you’re not alone. Therapist and ADHD specialist Jenna Free says the real issue isn’t organization or motivation, it’s your nervous system. In her new book “The Simple Guide to ADHD Regulation: The Secret to Finding Balance, Getting Things Done, and Enjoying Your Life,” she explains how many people with ADHD are stuck in a constant fight-or-flight state, making focus, planning and follow-through neurologically harder. She shares practical ways to regulate your system, reduce overwhelm and start working with your brain instead of against it.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek