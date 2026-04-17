A better way to understand ADHD

If you’ve ever felt like you should be more productive—but no planner, app or to-do list seems to help—you’re not alone. Therapist and ADHD specialist Jenna Free says the real issue isn’t organization or motivation, it’s your nervous system. In her new book “The Simple Guide to ADHD Regulation: The Secret to Finding Balance, Getting Things Done, and Enjoying Your Life,” she explains how many people with ADHD are stuck in a constant fight-or-flight state, making focus, planning and follow-through neurologically harder. She shares practical ways to regulate your system, reduce overwhelm and start working with your brain instead of against it.