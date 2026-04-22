Looking at mental health in a new way through psychedelic therapy
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What if healing mental health isn’t about managing symptoms, but getting to the root of what’s really going on? Keith Kurlander and Dr. Will Van Derveer, co-authors of "Psychedelic Therapy: A Revolutionary Approach to Restoring Your Mental Health and Reclaiming Your Life" and co-founders of the Integrative Psychiatry Institute and Centers, bring decades of clinical experience to a growing conversation around trauma, healing, and the role of psychedelic-assisted therapy. They explore how this emerging approach works, what a safe and ethical healing process looks like, and why—while not for everyone—it offers new hope to people seeking deeper, more lasting change.