Looking at mental health in a new way through psychedelic therapy

What if healing mental health isn’t about managing symptoms, but getting to the root of what’s really going on? Keith Kurlander and Dr. Will Van Derveer, co-authors of "Psychedelic Therapy: A Revolutionary Approach to Restoring Your Mental Health and Reclaiming Your Life" and co-founders of the Integrative Psychiatry Institute and Centers, bring decades of clinical experience to a growing conversation around trauma, healing, and the role of psychedelic-assisted therapy. They explore how this emerging approach works, what a safe and ethical healing process looks like, and why—while not for everyone—it offers new hope to people seeking deeper, more lasting change.