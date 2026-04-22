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The Mountain Life

Looking at mental health in a new way through psychedelic therapy

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:50 AM MDT
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Therapist Keith Kurlander and Dr. Will Van Derveer, co-authors of "Psychedelic Therapy: A Revolutionary Approach to Restoring Your Mental Health and Reclaiming Your Life" and co-founders of the Integrative Psychiatry Institute and Centers.
Publisher: Shambala Publications
/
KPCW
Therapist Keith Kurlander and Dr. Will Van Derveer, co-authors of "Psychedelic Therapy: A Revolutionary Approach to Restoring Your Mental Health and Reclaiming Your Life" and co-founders of the Integrative Psychiatry Institute and Centers.

What if healing mental health isn’t about managing symptoms, but getting to the root of what’s really going on? Keith Kurlander and Dr. Will Van Derveer, co-authors of "Psychedelic Therapy: A Revolutionary Approach to Restoring Your Mental Health and Reclaiming Your Life" and co-founders of the Integrative Psychiatry Institute and Centers, bring decades of clinical experience to a growing conversation around trauma, healing, and the role of psychedelic-assisted therapy. They explore how this emerging approach works, what a safe and ethical healing process looks like, and why—while not for everyone—it offers new hope to people seeking deeper, more lasting change.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz