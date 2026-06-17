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The Mountain Life

Determining what really moves the needle for long-term health

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:58 PM MDT
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Dr. Timothy Duerler of Ovation Private Health
KPCW
Dr. Timothy Duerler of Ovation Private Health

Family medicine physician Timothy Duerler is launching a new concierge medical practice in Park City focused on prevention, longevity, and personalized care. Dr. Duerler discusses why the future of medicine may be less about treating disease and more about optimizing health before problems arise. He also previews "Longevity, Simplified," a free community event at Black Rock Mountain Resort on June 24 that promises to cut through the wellness hype and focus on the evidence-based habits that have the biggest impact on health, performance, and lifespan.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz