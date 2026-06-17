Determining what really moves the needle for long-term health

Family medicine physician Timothy Duerler is launching a new concierge medical practice in Park City focused on prevention, longevity, and personalized care. Dr. Duerler discusses why the future of medicine may be less about treating disease and more about optimizing health before problems arise. He also previews "Longevity, Simplified," a free community event at Black Rock Mountain Resort on June 24 that promises to cut through the wellness hype and focus on the evidence-based habits that have the biggest impact on health, performance, and lifespan.