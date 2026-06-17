Preserving access and climbing history in the Wasatch

The Salt Lake Climbers Alliance is premiering "Alpenbock," a new film that tells the story of the pioneering climbers who established many of Little Cottonwood Canyon's classic routes in the 1960s and helped shape the climbing community we know today. Executive director of the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance, Julia Geisler, discusses the film, the legacy of the Alpenbock Club, and how stewardship, access, and a love of wild places continue to define climbing in the Wasatch more than half a century later. She also previews the August 22, 2026, Salt Lake Climbers Alliance Festival.