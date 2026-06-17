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The Mountain Life

Preserving access and climbing history in the Wasatch

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:57 PM MDT
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Julia Geisler of Salt Lake Climbers Alliance
KPCW
Julia Geisler of Salt Lake Climbers Alliance

The Salt Lake Climbers Alliance is premiering "Alpenbock," a new film that tells the story of the pioneering climbers who established many of Little Cottonwood Canyon's classic routes in the 1960s and helped shape the climbing community we know today. Executive director of the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance, Julia Geisler, discusses the film, the legacy of the Alpenbock Club, and how stewardship, access, and a love of wild places continue to define climbing in the Wasatch more than half a century later. She also previews the August 22, 2026, Salt Lake Climbers Alliance Festival.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz