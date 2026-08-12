Today’s chiropractic toolkit of adjustments and soft tissue work supports whole-body health

Chiropractors Dr. Christine Phillips and Dr. Rachel Santa Maria, whose story together begins with a baby’s stubborn ear infections and comes full circle decades later in a shared practice, explain how gentle chiropractic care can address issues like infant ear infections, scoliosis, “tech neck,” and sports injuries by working with spinal alignment and the nervous system rather than just chasing symptoms. Rachel shares how a kinesiology degree, a pandemic pivot, and years as Christine’s nanny led her into chiropractic school and back home to join the Chiropractic Collective. Together, they break down what really happens during an adjustment, why soft tissue work and at-home exercises matter, and how preventive care can support health from pregnancy through every stage of life.