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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

When the impossible becomes the path

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published August 12, 2026 at 2:43 PM MDT
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Jamie MoCrazy at KPCW
KPCW
Jamie MoCrazy at KPCW

Ten years ago, professional freeskier and X Games trailblazer and local resident Jamie MoCrazy suffered a devastating crash that left her with a traumatic brain injury so severe that a fatality report was mistakenly written. She had to relearn how to walk, talk, and imagine a new future. During her recovery, she began thinking of life as climbing a mountain—one where she had fallen to the bottom but could still choose a different summit. Earlier this summer, that metaphor became reality when Jamie, alongside her 67-year-old mother Grace Mauzy, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to celebrate a decade of recovery and raise awareness for traumatic brain injury survivors. She joins us to share a remarkable story of resilience, hope, and what it really means to climb an alternative peak.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz