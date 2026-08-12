When the impossible becomes the path

Ten years ago, professional freeskier and X Games trailblazer and local resident Jamie MoCrazy suffered a devastating crash that left her with a traumatic brain injury so severe that a fatality report was mistakenly written. She had to relearn how to walk, talk, and imagine a new future. During her recovery, she began thinking of life as climbing a mountain—one where she had fallen to the bottom but could still choose a different summit. Earlier this summer, that metaphor became reality when Jamie, alongside her 67-year-old mother Grace Mauzy, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to celebrate a decade of recovery and raise awareness for traumatic brain injury survivors. She joins us to share a remarkable story of resilience, hope, and what it really means to climb an alternative peak.

