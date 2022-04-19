© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Apr. 19, 2022

Published April 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT
TGE 04-19-22

On today's episode of This Green Earth, Chris Cherniak hosts with Claire Wiley, covering for Nell Larson. In honor of "Earth Week" and the local events happening in our community to celebrate, their guests on the show include, (01:13) Rhea Cone, conservation coordinator at the Swaner Preserve and Ecocenter, (21:12) Kelsey Christiansen, Storm Water Manager of Summit County and (33:52) Kate Mapp of Park City Library on their new Sustainability Resource Center.
Chris and Claire have some round table discussion moments with all the guests throughout the show as well.

