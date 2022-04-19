This Green Earth | Apr. 19, 2022

On today's episode of This Green Earth, Chris Cherniak hosts with Claire Wiley, covering for Nell Larson. In honor of "Earth Week" and the local events happening in our community to celebrate, their guests on the show include, (01:13) Rhea Cone, conservation coordinator at the Swaner Preserve and Ecocenter, (21:12) Kelsey Christiansen, Storm Water Manager of Summit County and (33:52) Kate Mapp of Park City Library on their new Sustainability Resource Center. Chris and Claire have some round table discussion moments with all the guests throughout the show as well.