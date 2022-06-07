This Green Earth | Jun. 7, 2022

On today's This Green Earth, Nell and Chris speak with (02:45) Mike Luers from the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District. They take a deep dive into the re-use of advanced treated wastewater on private and public properties. Learn what it is, how it works, and the challenges associated with it.
Then, (27:17) author Jenny Price comes on the show to talk about her new book, Stop Saving the Planet! The book is described as a short, fun, fierce manifesto for environmentalism that is more fair and less righteous.