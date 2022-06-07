© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Jun. 7, 2022

Published June 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM MDT
TGE 06-07-22

On today's This Green Earth, Nell and Chris speak with (02:45) Mike Luers from the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District. They take a deep dive into the re-use of advanced treated wastewater on private and public properties. Learn what it is, how it works, and the challenges associated with it.

Then, (27:17) author Jenny Price comes on the show to talk about her new book, Stop Saving the Planet! The book is described as a short, fun, fierce manifesto for environmentalism that is more fair and less righteous.

They end the show speaking about (48:38) how Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources is accepting applications for positions on a regional advisory council.

This Green Earth Mike LuersSnyderville Basin Water Reclamation Districtwastewaterenvironmental sustainabilityJenny PriceUtah Division of Wildlife Resources
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
