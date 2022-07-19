This Green Earth | July 19, 2022

On today's This Green Earth guests include: Zach Schumm, an arthropod diagnostician in the Department of Biology at Utah State University. Chris and Nell speak with Schumm about ticks. In Utah the American dog tick and Rocky Mountain wood tick are the most commonly encountered species and are starting to become most active right now. Then local author, Melissa Marsted, comes on the show to talk about her new book, The Bird that Lives in Paradise. This is Marsted’s ninth book in her Wildlife Adventures for young readers series. Finishing out the show is Ecologist and Founder of Ecology Bridge Sarah Jo Dickens who brings us an update on the success of the recent Garlic Mustard Games.