This Green Earth

This Green Earth | July 26, 2022

Published July 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT
On today's episode of This Green Earth hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with : (01:52) Evan Fricke, an ecologist at Rice University. When it comes to keeping pace with a changing climate, plants face a particular challenge, they are quite literally rooted in place. Now, their ability to move to cooler areas as places heat up is being further imperiled by loss of animals which plants often hitch a ride. They discuss a study that shows how technology can step in to predict how quickly plants need to migrate to remain in a climatic zone where they can survive.

Then (27:37) Kimberly Flores, owner of FulFILLed Utah comes on to talk about her local business that specializes in low-waste living. At her shop you can reduce, reuse, and refill from a curated selection of eco-friendly personal care items and household cleaning products.

Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
