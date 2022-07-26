© 2022 KPCW

Evan Fricke

    This Green Earth | July 26, 2022
    Chris Cherniak
    On today's episode of This Green Earth hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with : (01:52) Evan Fricke, an ecologist at Rice University. When it comes to keeping pace with a changing climate, plants face a particular challenge, they are quite literally rooted in place. Now, their ability to move to cooler areas as places heat up is being further imperiled by loss of animals which plants often hitch a ride. They discuss a study that shows how technology can step in to predict how quickly plants need to migrate to remain in a climatic zone where they can survive.Then (27:37) Kimberly Flores, owner of FulFILLed Utah comes on to talk about her local business that specializes in low-waste living. At her shop you can reduce, reuse, and refill from a curated selection of eco-friendly personal care items and household cleaning products.
    Technology helping plants to find where and when to move for survival
    Nell Larson
    Evan Fricke, an ecologist at Rice University joins Chris and Nell to discuss a study that shows how technology can step in to predict how quickly plants need to migrate to remain in a climatic zone where they can survive.When it comes to keeping pace with a changing climate, plants face a particular challenge, they are quite literally rooted in place. Now, their ability to move to cooler areas as places heat up is being further imperiled by loss of animals which plants often hitch a ride.