© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | September 27, 2022

Published September 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
TGE 09-27-22.png

On this episode of This Green Earth , Nell Larson and guest co-host Katy Wang will speak with (0:59) Mindy Wheeler, the rare plants coordinator for the state of Utah. She’ll explain what it means to protect Utah’s native plants, and share the results of their new Utah Pollinator Habitat Grant program.

Then (24:40) Heather Watkins of Bold Reuse and Celia Peterson from Park City Municipal Corporation talk about the idea of a circular economy and how this and other ideas will help them approach the city’s stated goal of zero waste by 2030.

Tags
This Green Earth Mindy WheelerUtah Pollinator Habitat Grant program Celia PetersonJocelyn Gaudi QuarrellBold Reuse
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Latest Episodes