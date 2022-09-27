This Green Earth | September 27, 2022 Published September 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT Listen • 51:29 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google On this episode of This Green Earth , Nell Larson and guest co-host Katy Wang will speak with (0:59) Mindy Wheeler, the rare plants coordinator for the state of Utah. She’ll explain what it means to protect Utah’s native plants, and share the results of their new Utah Pollinator Habitat Grant program.Then (24:40) Heather Watkins of Bold Reuse and Celia Peterson from Park City Municipal Corporation talk about the idea of a circular economy and how this and other ideas will help them approach the city’s stated goal of zero waste by 2030.