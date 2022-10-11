This Green Earth | October 11, 2022

In this episode of This Green Earth , Chris and Nell first speak with (2:31) Toni Westland, the Supervisory Refuge Manager at the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge located in Sanibel Island, Florida. She'll describe how Hurricane Ian impacted the land, plants and animals at the refuge and how, just two weeks later, the refuge is showing signs of recovery.
Then, in the second part of the show, (29:43) Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director of Audubon Florida talks about the impact which hurricane Ian had to birds and habitat across those parts of Florida that fell within Ian's path.