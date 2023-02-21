© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | February 21, 2023

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published February 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST
A koala joey named Humphrey is comforted by his mother, Willow, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney in March 2021. Australia's government has declared koalas endangered in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.
A koala joey named Humphrey is comforted by his mother, Willow, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney in March 2021. Australia's government has declared koalas endangered in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Australian biologist and author Danielle Clode delves into the extraordinary world of the koala.  
"Koala: A Natural History and an Uncertain Future," is a journey into evolutionary biology, natural history and ecology to understand where these enigmatic animals came from and what their future may hold. 

Then Dr. John Francis, a.k.a. the “Planetwalker,” shares how his environmental work began in 1971 when he witnessed an oil spill in San Francisco Bay. He explains why he gave up vehicles to walk instead and created his nonprofit environmental awareness organization, Planetwalk. He talks about his 17-year vow of silence and the numerous degrees he has earned including a doctorate in land resources.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
