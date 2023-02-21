This Green Earth | February 21, 2023

Australian biologist and author Danielle Clode delves into the extraordinary world of the koala.

"Koala: A Natural History and an Uncertain Future," is a journey into evolutionary biology, natural history and ecology to understand where these enigmatic animals came from and what their future may hold.

Then Dr. John Francis, a.k.a. the “Planetwalker,” shares how his environmental work began in 1971 when he witnessed an oil spill in San Francisco Bay. He explains why he gave up vehicles to walk instead and created his nonprofit environmental awareness organization, Planetwalk. He talks about his 17-year vow of silence and the numerous degrees he has earned including a doctorate in land resources.